Preparations are underway at the Mangilao prison, as ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to begin his 8-year sentence in just under three weeks.
"I woke up and a bunch of sirens were blasting all over the place," recalled Nick Gill, a resident of Nimitz Hill. The chaos, he says, were rescue units in search of a missing group of hikers. As seen in a viewer submitted video, a helicopter combed the lush green landscape on this hot Saturday afternoon.
While a proposed tax hike to help the Guam Memorial Hospital has raised grumblings from the business community, it has also raised optimism from hospital administration who already have a long-list of priorities they hope to address with the additional funding.
What is the real reason Senator Mike San Nicolas is stepping down from chairing the Guam Legislature's Committee on Rules? That very question had many talking.
For years he shortchanged hundreds of workers. Some owed as much as $10,000. Those same workers subject to deplorable living conditions. Nearly a decade in the making, it's now case closed against Steven Wang, general manager of Hua Sheng International Group Corporation.
Imagine getting your associates degree and not having to pay a single cent...that's the idea being pushed by the Guam Community College. "The Middle College concept would allow high school students to receive both their diplomas and associates degrees by the time they graduate from high school," said Dr. Mary Okada, president of GCC.
Service, courage and sacrifice: the words we often think of when referring to our servicemembers. And one man's struggle shows what it means to live proud, while at the same time serving our country.
Imagine a telecommunication tower being built 100 feet from your home and not being able to do anything about it despite concerns over possible long-term health effects for you and your family. That's the issue raised by one Dededo couple who spoke out before the Guam Land Use Commission today.
It appeared prayers were answered weeks ago when parties expressed optimism for out-of-court settlement for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. Today, it appears these talks - at least for those cases filed by attorney David Lujan - have come to a screeching halt.
Typically these types of legislative hearings are procedural. When your senators decide what makes it on to session agenda . But today members of the Committee on Rules got a huge surprise after its chairman announced he plans to call it quits.
There are grumblings in the business community about the governor's proposal to raise the gross receipts tax. The Guam Chamber of Commerce says it's still crafting an official response, but a longtime small business owner and former Chamber chairman has come out strongly against the hike.
Every number was scrutinized as lawmakers held an oversight hearing for island mayors today. And no one was spared to answer questions about over the tens of thousands of dollars mayors spent on travel.
Eight years in prison was the sentencing that came down against ex-cop Mark Torre, Jr. in court today. This comes just three months after a jury convicted him of negligent homicide in the shooting death of fellow officer Bert Piolo.
In a bid to resolve, once-and-for-all, the crumbling facilities, inadequate equipment and chronic financial woes at the Guam memorial hospital, the governor is proposing an increase in the gross receipts tax from 4% to 4.75%.
Another notch in the belt tightened for the local prison, as the Department of Corrections checks off yet another item that was on their recently lifted consent decree. It's been 26 years in the making, and DepCor is finally getting that much needed enhanced security measure installed: new locks.
With what was going on outside of the courtroom during the sentencing of former cop Mark Torre, Jr., KUAM details the two-hour wait and the reaction moments after the 8-year sentence was handed down.
Ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. has been sentenced a total of 8 years in prison.
It's a doggone figure: of the 60,000 dogs on Guam, over a third are strays. But legislation has been introduced to control the numbers - specifically, making spaying and neutering more affordable for all pet owners.
Lines of sailors paid their respects at Naval Base Guam today in remembrance of seven sailors who perished aboard the USS Fitzgerald over the weekend, including one whose loss hits close to home.
Despite delays, officials now confirm we are just eight days from the official opening of the Liberation Carnival on the Paseo grounds in Hagatna.
It is a historic day of atonement that was more than 70 years in the making. Congresswoman Madeliene Bordallo announced that a special commission in Washington will now begin accepting claims for those who died or suffered during the World War II occupation of Guam.
We are less than one day away from the sentencing of ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. The Judicial Center expecting a large turnout - just as we saw when the guilty verdict was read in back in March.
It's the final book in a trilogy that provides a look at the Guam's war time experience. Last night a special book signing ceremony was held at the Sheraton for the Guam War Survivors Memorial Foundation launch of Legacy Beyond Faces: A Sentimental Journey Generation to Generation.
Drugs, sex, scandal, and violence: all the makings of a Hollywood box office hit. A Chalan Pago man now under arrest and charged with attempted murder.
They're historic sites that are thousands of years old and may hold secrets to how the ancient Chamorro's lived. But as an informational briefing this morning revealed, the full details are not yet known about the extent to which these sites at Finegayan and Ritidian will be impacted by the military buildup.
Pamela, Paka, Pongsona, and now Pakyo? No doubt Guam is in Typhoon Alley. Though we've been fortunate enough not to have one in years, this week both local and federal government agencies are holding a rather important exercise to test their response capabilities.
The Filipino Community of Guam celebrates Philippine Independence Month with their annual ball and inauguration of officers.
KUAM has received the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Social Media” marking a record 8th time the company has gotten the nod for its work in online content creation, digital distribution and news reporting.
