Name: Anthony M. Gadia

Male / Asian / Age: 26

HT: 5’8” WT: 220lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Anigua

Scars/Marks: N/A

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Forgery

Criminal Warrants: CF0665-10

Issued 03/22/2018

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).