Name: Brandon C.M. Cruz

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 28

HT: 5’6” WT: 160lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Yona

Scars/Marks/Tattoos:

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Family Violence

Criminal Warrants: CM0942-15

Issued: 12/07/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).