Drug tip off leads to uncovering apparent grow house in Tumon

Investigators are tipped off about a package with drugs on its way from Los Angeles to Guam.

The package containing more than 700 gross grams of marijuana.

Authorities tracking it to the owner and eventually uncovering an apparent grow house in Tumon.

Sun Koo Chu is charged with importing the drugs, as well as, conspiracy to import and conspiracy with intent to deliver the drugs.

Rick Ho Chu is charged with possession and manufacturing the drugs and possession with intent to deliver. He also faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, and theft by receiving stolen goods.

Investigators replaced the drugs with "sham" and put an electronic trigger and tracking device in it...

An undercover officer then delivered the package to an address in Tumon. The suspects admitting they negotiated with a third party to wire transfer $36 hundred in exchange for the drugs.

Authorities also found a marijuana grow operation inside the residence including seven plants, digital scales, several smoking devices with meth residue, and a handgun that police say was reported stolen from a home back in 2010.