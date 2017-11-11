BRADLY PAUL (AKA: Bradley Paulis, Bradley Baul, Pratley Paul) - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

BRADLY PAUL (AKA: Bradley Paulis, Bradley Baul, Pratley Paul)

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 30

HT: 5’7”   WT: 160lbs

Eyes: Brown   Hair: Black

Last known village:  Agat

Scars/Marks: Star on left shoulder/Ying Yang on left forearm

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Terrorizing, Assault, Criminal Mischief / Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor vehicle w/out a valid Driver’s License, Open Container.

Criminal Warrants: CF0177-10/CF0352-12/CM0103-09

 Issued 04/18/2017                                                

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357). 

All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

