BRADLY PAUL (AKA: Bradley Paulis, Bradley Baul, Pratley Paul)

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 30

HT: 5’7” WT: 160lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Agat

Scars/Marks: Star on left shoulder/Ying Yang on left forearm

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Terrorizing, Assault, Criminal Mischief / Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor vehicle w/out a valid Driver’s License, Open Container.

Criminal Warrants: CF0177-10/CF0352-12/CM0103-09

Issued 04/18/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).