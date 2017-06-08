Some sex abuse cases could be handled out of court

It's a surprising turn of events. In court on Thursday, attorney David Lujan announced he's working on out-of-court settlements for the over 60 cases of clergy sex abuse he's filed in the District Court of Guam.

Hope and Healing Guam executive director attorney Michael Caspino alluded to it on Wednesday, saying, we are working with the plaintiffs' attorneys now." On Thursday, attorney David Lujan confirmed it, advancing the District Court of Guam of his intent to file a motion to stay in all his cases in light of ongoing talks with Hope and Healing Guam.

Lujan represents over 60 of the 77 cases filed to date. "There's nothing to lose," Lujan said.

Hope and Healing Guam was established earlier this year as a result of the dozens of lawsuits lodged against the Archdiocese of Agana. The non-profit provides free counseling for victims who call their hotline number. They also review and handle settlements with funds provided by the Church.

Caspino noted, "I think there's a universal agreement that this is the better way to go than to just slug it out in court."

Lujan told the press today - it would be foolish for defendants not to buy-in to the out-of-court settlement.

Attorney William Fitzgerald represents retired Saipan Bishop Thomas Camacho. He confirmed during Thursday's hearing they wish to settle via Hope and Healing. Attorney Patrick Civille represents the Boy Scouts of America and the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council Chamorro District. As of Thursday, he wasn't sure of his client's stance.

KUAM News reached out to attorney Jacque Terlaje, who represents Archbishop Anthony Apuron. She reserves comment until she's communicated with attorney Lujan. We should note, settlement is not necessarily an admission of guilt.

Nonetheless, Hope and Healing Guam could provide closure for victims sooner. As early as September.

"They're very optimistic which is one of the things that's attractive. The hope for them is to settle everything by September 1, which is less than three months from today's date. That's my point: you know, there's nothing to lose," Lujan said.

Attorney Lujan will file his motion to stay early next week. In anticipation of this filing, Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan congratulated parties on the alternative dispute resolution. As for the Archdiocese of Agana, their attorney John Terlaje says "We agree with the statements made by Attorney Lujan. We wish the best for their success."

The majority of the cases filed in the federal court seek $5 million in damages. Should the cases be settled via Hope and Healing Guam, we won't know for how much. That information will be kept confidential.

Attorney Lujan only saying payouts will be based on type of abuse, frequency of abuse, how far back the abuse, and the effect the abuse has had on the victim.

Again, if you are a victim of clergy sex abuse, the Hope and Healing Hotline number is 1-888-649-5288.