35-year-old claims sex abuse by teacher in 1993

A 64th victim files suit against the Church for child sex abuse - not against a priest, but a teacher.

And a teacher who reportedly still works with children, just not in Guam. Filed in the District Court of Guam on Sunday night, 35-year-old B.W.J. alleges it was in December of 1993 when he was sexually molested by St. Anthony School music and religion teacher Ray Caluag.

According to the complaint, B.W.J. was only 11-years-old when the teacher was supposed to drop him home from an after school rehearsal. Instead of going straight home, they made a stop at the teacher's house. Inside the room, the boy was instructed to lay on the bed where the teacher allegedly spooned, caressed, and groped and fondled him before masturbating and digitally penetrating the seventh grader.

The teacher told him not to tell anyone because "parents and others wouldn't understand the type of love I have for my students." After the incident, B.W.J. distanced himself from the teacher and went to a new school the following year.

The complaint lists the Archdiocese of Agana, St. Anthony Catholic School, and Ray Caluag as defendants. Represented by attorney David Lujan, B.W.J. is suing for $5 million.

KUAM reached out to St. Anthony School Principal Lorena Chaco who confirmed the staffer was at the school before she started working there, therefore does not know Caluag. She couldn't comment further.

After working at St. Anthony School, Caluag was hired at St. John's School in Upper Tumon. School principal Patricia Bennett tells KUAM she cannot speak on matters concerning current or former employees.

According to YouTube videos posted late last year, Caluag is still working with youth in Marikina City, Philippines. The video narrates Caluag's efforts to bring music to students who were willing to learn, but couldn't afford to buy instruments or pay for training so he closed his studio in Guam and relocated to the Philippines bringing with him all his instruments. The video states Caluag worked closely with the youth on weekends and weekdays to prepare them for concert.

KUAM has reached out to Caluag via email but no response was made as of newstime.

In a statement on Monday, the Church extends its prayers to the B.W.J. and his family and assures the community allegations of child abuse are taken seriously. In recent months the Archdiocese of Agana has implemented mandatory training for all adults working with children. Additionally if you are a victim of sexual abuse you can call the Hope and Healing hotline at 1-888-649-5288.