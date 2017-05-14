Latest accuser says he was molested by Saint Anthony music teacher

A 64th victim files suit against the local Catholic Church. 35-year-old B.W.J. alleges he was sexually molested by St. Anthony School music and religion teacher Ray Caluag in December of 1993. B.W.J. was only 11 at the time when Caluag dropped him home after rehearsal. B.W.J. alleges the teacher didn't bring him straight home, but to his house first where he was instructed to lay on the bed.

The teacher allegedly then spooned and caressed him and groped and fondled him before masturbating and digitally penetrating the seventh grader. The teacher told him not to tell anyone because "parents and others wouldn't understand the type of love I have for my students." After the incident, B.W.J. distanced himself from the teacher and went to a new school the following year.

The complaint was filed in the District Court of Guam on Sunday and named the Archdiocese of Agana, St. Anthony Catholic School, and Ray Caluag as defendants. Represented by attorney David Lujan,

B.W.J. is suing for $5 million.