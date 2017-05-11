62nd plaintiff to accuse church of sex abuse seeks $10 million - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

62nd plaintiff to accuse church of sex abuse seeks $10 million

A 62nd plaintiff files suit against the Archdiocese of Agana. 51-year-old "R.B.R." alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as a boy scout in the Barrigada troop. Aside from being sexually molested during swimming trips to Lonfit River, R.B.R. details an occasion in which he was with the priest at the rectory and the priest performed oral sex and digital penetration on him.

The priest assured the boy that all the other boys did it.

R.B.R. was only 11 or 12 years old at the time of the abuse. He quit the Boy Scouts immediately after. The $10 million lawsuit was filed at the District Court of Guam on Thursday by attorney David Lujan.

