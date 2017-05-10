UOG's Dr. Shelton advocates need to protect our coral reefs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG's Dr. Shelton advocates need to protect our coral reefs

UOG's Dr. Shelton advocates need to protect our coral reefs

Posted: Updated:

Whether it's beaches receding due to rising sea levels, pollution or reliance on unsustainable resources, research concerning environmental challenges facing Guam were discussed in-depth at the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference. But how will this research impact public policy? An informational briefing chaired by senator Regine Biscoe Lee aimed at discussing these implications. University of Guam's Dr. Austin Shelton advocated the need to protect coral reefs.

"We have 350 species, Hawaii only has about 100 and the entire Caribbean only has about 60 species of coral so 350 species of coral is something to be proud of and to protect," he said.

Dr. Shelton noted that protecting the environment can also benefit Guam's economy. He estimates Guam's reefs bring in upwards of $127 million in tourism revenue every year. Legislators plan to use this information when crafting future legislation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>
    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>

  • Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>

  • Head Start Program expanding

    Head Start Program expanding

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly