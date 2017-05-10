UOG's Dr. Shelton advocates need to protect our coral reefs

Whether it's beaches receding due to rising sea levels, pollution or reliance on unsustainable resources, research concerning environmental challenges facing Guam were discussed in-depth at the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference. But how will this research impact public policy? An informational briefing chaired by senator Regine Biscoe Lee aimed at discussing these implications. University of Guam's Dr. Austin Shelton advocated the need to protect coral reefs.

"We have 350 species, Hawaii only has about 100 and the entire Caribbean only has about 60 species of coral so 350 species of coral is something to be proud of and to protect," he said.

Dr. Shelton noted that protecting the environment can also benefit Guam's economy. He estimates Guam's reefs bring in upwards of $127 million in tourism revenue every year. Legislators plan to use this information when crafting future legislation.