59th person claims sex abuse by church members - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

59th person claims sex abuse by church members

Posted: Updated:

Another lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. 57-year-old J.Q. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1970s.

Similar to other accounts of abuse from the priest, J.Q. states that on trips to Lonfit River for swimming lessons, Brouillard instructed the boys to swim naked and groped them in the water.

J.Q. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by Attorney David Lujan.

His filing marks the 59th lawsuit filed to date.

