Two more Apuron accusers will meet with Vatican officials

Two more Archbishop Anthony Apuron accusers will meet with Vatican officials.

Attorney David Lujan confirms his clients Roy Quintanilla and Roland Sondia will testify in Hawaii next month. There they will meet with Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, Father James Conn, and Father Justin Wachs accompanied by canon lawyers representing Apuron.

The group is tasked with investigating Apuron as part of his ongoing canonical trial in Rome. Apuron's two other accusers, Walter Denton and Doris Concepcion, mother of the deceased Joseph "Sonny" Quinata, already met with the Tribunal.

In previous KUAM phone interviews, they stated Apuron's trial could be complete as early as this summer. All four accusers are represented by Lujan who originally advised them not to speak with Tribunal members while they were visiting Guam. According to Lujan "There's a compromise that was reached, but can't I can't discuss it." Quintanilla and Sondia's meeting with the Tribunal is set for May 6th.