Prior to today's press conference, the Archdiocese of Agana filed a motion to dismiss the clergy sex abuse cases in federal court. According to the motion filed by defense Attorney John Terlaje and co-counsel Mary McNamara and Britt Evangelist, the plaintiffs' claims are time-barred.

Also included in Monday's filing was defense's intent to file a motion to consolidate all 40-plus plaintiffs, both in federal and local court. A scheduling conference is set for April 24th.