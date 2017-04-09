Royal Canadian Navy chopper flies low over Tumon Bay

The mysterious helicopter seen flying low along Tumon Bay at the end of the United Airlines Guam Marathon belongs to the Royal Canadian Navy. Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lieutenant Tim Gorman said the helicopter originated from HMCS Winnipeg - one of two Royal Canadian Navy Destroyers currently visiting Naval Base Guam.

When the helicopter passed over Guam's tourism center it was headed to Andersen Air Force Base. Lt. Gorman added, "Although the helicopter was in FAA-approved airspace, we have reminded our partners to be good neighbors and to avoid disturbing heavily-populated areas." Earlier today Lt. Gorman and National Guard public information officer Major Josephine Blas confirmed the helicopter did not belong to local military.

(Image courtesy: Facebook via "J. Mesa")