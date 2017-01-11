Guam Guard captain is first female to lead infantry company - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Guard captain is first female to lead infantry company

Guam Army National Guard Captain Leona Campbell became the first female to take command of an infantry company during a change of command ceremony over the weekend. Campbell began her career in 2009 when she was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant while attending UCLA.

The ceremony comes just over a year after defense secretary Ashton Carter ordered that all combat roles in the US military are open to women.

