Republican senators announce leadership

While the Democratic Majority are still in caucus, the Republican Minority have announced their leadership positions for the 34th Guam Legislature.

Senator James Espaldon was selected as the Minority Leader and Senator Tommy Morrison will serve as Assistant Minority Leader. Senator Mary Torres will be the Minority Whip and Senator-Elect Louise Muna will be the Assistant Minority Whip.

In a release Espaldon says the selection process went very smoothly adding the Republican Members of the incoming 34th Guam Legislature are “united in a common goal of moving our island forward and bringing better opportunity for all. We look forward to working with our colleagues across the aisle on issues of great importance to our community.”

