March 24, 2020, 8:45 p.m. (ChST)

3 Test Positive for COVID-19; Guidance Relative to Executive Order No. 2020-06

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 38 individuals for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with conclusive results. Three (3) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 35 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 233 tests were performed from March 12, 2020 through March 24, 2020 with conclusive results. To date, a total of 32 cases tested positive and 201 cases tested negative for COVID-19 with one death. All 31 remaining confirmed cases are in isolation.

The Government of Guam (GovGuam) is aggressively implementing its COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification.

Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases

Most of Guam COVID-19 known positive cases have epidemiological links to other confirmed cases. Profiles of the previous 29 confirmed cases, not including confirmed cases from today:

Status:

21 in stable condition



7 hospitalized



1 deceased

Gender:

12 male



17 female

Residential Location:

7 from the north



14 from central



7 from the south



1 still under investigation for place of residence

Travel History:

1- Japan



5 - Philippines



1 - U.S. Mainland

Age Groups:

1 is in their 90s



2 are in their 80s



11 are in their 60s



4 are in their 50s



5 are in their 40s



3 are in their 30s



3 are in their 20s

COVID-19 Unified Response Effort (C.U.R.E.) Action Team

Today, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2020-06 relative to the creation of the COVID-19 Unified Response Effort (C.U.R.E.) Action Team and the direct use of health care facilities to provide any and all services necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The C.U.R.E. is a multi-tiered system approach developed to maximize Guam’s existing resources. This includes the designation of Guam Memorial Hospital as the COVID-19 hospital facility for all who test positive for COVID-19 and COVID-19 related illnesses and the use of the Guam Regional Medical Facility as the primary facility for non-COVID-19 patients. American Medical Center, FHP Health Center, and Seventh-Day Adventist Clinic will be utilized as urgent care facilities.

Extension of Social Isolation Mandates

Executive Order 2020-06 also extends the suspension of non-essential GovGuam offices by an additional 14 days, lasting until April 13, 2020. Any space that encourages social congregation or gatherings shall remain closed. In addition, the EO suspends certain provisions of the Open Government Law.

Closure of All Schools

All public and private schools, for educational purposes, remain closed through April 13, 2020.

Closure of Public Parks and Beaches

Under the new executive order, all GovGuam public parks and beaches will be closed, except for individual use for exercise. This mandate is subject to social distancing requirements contained in Executive Order No. 2020-04.

EO Compliance Hotline Numbers

The DPHSS, Department of Revenue and Taxation, and the Guam Police Department are enforcing compliance with Executive Orders No. 2020-05 and No. 2020-06. The public can report violators of EO 2020-05 anonymously to the following hotline numbers between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

(671) 475-9473

(671) 475-4770

For media inquiries, contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.