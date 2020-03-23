KUAM reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for an interview but received this comment from spokeswomen Carmela Ropadas on behalf of Anderson: “I have not had personal contact with our staff. I am also now set-up to telework, which I will do for the next two weeks. I will go into the office if necessary. Again I did not travel to a CDC high-risk country and do not have symptoms of COVID-19.”