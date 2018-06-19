Mario Cortez sentenced for tax evasion

He'll spend close to three years in jail for tax evasion. Mario Fernando Cortez was sentenced in the District Court of Guam this week.

He and his wife Elaine were picked up in California and brought to Guam for failing to report more than $1 million of their income taxes between 2009 and 2013 in addition to unlawfully receiving tax credits.

Elaine's case was ultimately dismissed while Mario entered a plea deal with the feds.

In addition to jail time, he's been court-ordered to pay over $920,000 in restitution.