Woman charged with murdering her baby could face indictment

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 5:30 PM

A Superior Court grand jury had until the end of the day to indict the mother accused of killing her newborn. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Melissa Fuppul was arrested and charged with manslaughter as a first degree felony and child abuse as a third degree felony.

The baby girl was brought to the hospital in bags and died from suffocation, according to court documents.

As we reported, Fuppul concealed her pregnancy from family and her boyfriend and gave birth to the child in the bathroom.

She remains in jail on $100,000 cash bail.

