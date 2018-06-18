Teen's death in Dededo ruled a homicide

A family in northern Guam is mourning the death of their young teen. Timicca Nauta - only 15 - was found dead at a Dededo residence Saturday morning. KUAM News spoke with the family today, with Timicca's death now having been ruled a homicide.

They are not yet ready to speak publicly about Timicca, as they are coping with the loss. The autopsy is done, with Timicca's death has now been ruled a homicide.

A life gone too soon. Criminal investigators back on the scene Monday morning after 15 year old Timicca Nauta was found dead over the weekend. Images from Timicca's Facebook page show a young and happy teen. The tragedy happening just before 7 o'clock Saturday morning at the family's ranch style home along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Neighbor, Roger Pollock, was in shock after finding out what occurred just steps away from his home.

"It's always sad when there is a tragedy and you feel more sorry for those still alive and have relations to the person who died. It's always a sad situation and only the Lord is going to take care of it and our prayers go out to the survivors," he stated. "Hopefully police will find out why it happened and who did it. The person that committed the crime will pay the penalty."

Authorities early on could only say they are conducting a death investigation. But, Timicca's family on Saturday confirmed she had been stabbed and that authorities have yet to arrest her killer. Though they could not find the words to speak about the teen today, Timicca's aunt, Leticia Gange-Duenas, who now lives in Texas, also shared the heartbreaking news on social media. She put a call out for help to get her back to Guam so that she could say her final goodbye's to her young niece.

Gange-Duenas writing, "This is not something I ever thought I would do, but I'm hurting so bad inside...This baby is always helping my dad, helping our elders and she's always playing with my boys whenever she visited. Never a time I've seen her with a frown and now I feel like my heart was stomped on."

The teen was a student at Okkodo High School. Department of Education superintendet Jon Fernandez said, "This weekend we heard about a possible fatality that happened over the weekend involving a 15-year-old. The first thing we did was to verify whether this was a student in our schools and to make sure that counseling services would be made available as needed. Now we're in the summer and school's not ongoing - we do have summer school so what we're going to do is just monitor the situation. Should there be a need for counseling services to provide that, but I'm not going to release any other information about the student beyond saying we're on top of it on our end, until the police feel comfortable releasing that information through their investigation."

An investigation this family hopes will bring up more answers as to why Timicca's life was cut short at 15.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola says he is not allowed to release details of his autopsy, as the police investigation is ongoing.