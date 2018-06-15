Race for Guam's public auditor begins - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Who will be Guam's next public auditor? The first potential candidate picked up a packet at the Guam Election Commission this week.

Funding remains the top issue for the Guam Election Commission to hold the primary and special election this August.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says they have requested for the administration to release the $190 thousand of residual funding never spent so that voters can go to the polls with ease.

The money she says was held due to the government's budget crunch.

The GEC still waiting for a response on the monies from Adelup in order to move forward...

Moving forward with the special election is key as all are working to meet tight deadlines.

The open seat for public auditor is being left vacant after current public auditor Doris Flores Brooks announced she would be stepping down and making a run to be the island's next delegate.

So far, only one potential candidate picked up a packet for public auditor, and her name may sound familiar.

Dr. Doreen Crisostomo ran for the office back in 2016 but did not get enough votes to beat out Brooks for the position.

KUAM files show Crisostomo was chosen at one point to be the chief financial officer at the Department of Education, which was then the Guam Public School System. She was then picked up as the GPSS deputy superintendent in charge of finance administrative services. Several months into the job, she was terminated after the then superintendent said, "she lost faith in Crisostomo."

Meantime, after her defeat in 2016, Crisostomo is trying to make a comeback to finally take on the position as public auditor.

The ultimate decision, however, will be left up for the voters to decide.

Meantime, the GEC is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to ratify the polling sites.

    Allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the hospital again dominates discussion at the legislature.  What was supposed to be a routine oversight hearing on gmh operations and renovations at the labor and delivery room instead focused on the accusations of Dr. Kozu

    A Superior Court grand jury had until the end of the day to indict the mother accused of killing her newborn. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Melissa Fuppul was arrested and charged with manslaughter as a first degree felony and child abuse as a third deg
    Senator Louise Muna's bill allowing medicinal marijuana home cultivation bill has been introduced. Bill 302-34 would amend the KC "Savage K" Concepcion Compassionate Use Act of 2013 to allow either qualified, registered patients - or car
