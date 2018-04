Uncertainty remains for Guahan Academy Charter School, after officials met with the Guam Charter School Council Tuesday morning. Chairwoman Amanda Blas says they have yet to make any decision on GAC's allotment request.

She says they are waiting for internal auditor Frank Cooper-Nurse to come back from a meeting off island with US DOE before moving forward.

The Council will be meeting with GACs and other charter schools on Thursday to discuss renewal of their accreditation and applications.