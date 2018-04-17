7-year-old accuses 40-year-old of sexual molestation

A 40-year-old man is captured after being is accused of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl last month. Ded Detor is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct along with a vulnerable victim special allegation.

The victim told police the suspect went into the bedroom. It's alleged that he digitally penetrated her genital area.

The victim then told investigators that the suspect wiped his hands on her face before picking her up and allegedly "humping" her.

Police were able to track down the suspect on Monday making the arrest.