14th lawyer steps away from prison murder case

A fourteenth attorney has been withdrawn from the prison murder case. As of Tuesday, Attorney Jacque Terlaje removed and Attorney Mitch Thompson appointed in her place to represent defendant Jeremiah Isezaki.

Conflicts and attorneys with lack of experience has made it difficult to proceed to trial, which should've started last Friday.

Issues with security has caused further delays... defendants now to appear in groups in consecutive hearing days.

Marvin Rechim, A-Last Simiron, Jimmy Hadley, Isler Miller, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Jeremiah Isezaki, Andrew Rios, Jr., Vimson Menisio, are charged in connection to the murder of detainee, Manson Isar.

Defendants will make their next court appearances on May 23rd and 24th.

Santos, meanwhile, is set to come back to court on Wednesday where parties will argue his motion to sever.

That hearing is set for 9 a.m. before Judge Anita Sukola.