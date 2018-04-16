The Voices concert leaves them breathless - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The Voices concert leaves them breathless

Posted: Apr 16, 2018 4:33 PM Updated:

It was a night packed with music and fun all for a good cause. The Voices Filipino singing sensations Morissette Amon, Sam Concepcion, and Tim Pavino showcasing their talent during a concert at the FD Phoenix Center on Sunday.

Amon said, "I'm just really happy to be able to get to share my talent with everybody and of course to be part of events like this and give back."

The benefit concert supports the Sisters of Mercy, the Mercy Care center and its mission.

 

