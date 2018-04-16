Another accuser says Father Louis Brouillard molested him repeat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another accuser says Father Louis Brouillard molested him repeatedly

Posted: Apr 16, 2018 4:10 PM Updated:

Father Louis Brouillard named again - this time, his alleged victim a 59-year-old Washington man and former Boy Scout only identified as John Doe to protect his privacy.

The civil complaint was filed in the Superior Court of Guam late last week by attorney Kevin Fowler.

John Doe alleges the former Guam priest sexually abused him on a number of occasions, including on camping trips where Broulliard would come into his tent and rub up against him.

Similar to other complaints, John Doe alleges the priest forced the boys to swim naked and touched his genitals in the water.

He also reportedly witnessed Brouillard performing oral sex on another child.

Brouillard, who is 97-year-old, represents a majority of the 160-clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed to date.

  • Disturbing social video shows trail of blood at Sanchez

    Video circulated on social media shows a trail of blood at the home of the Sharks in Yigo. Guam Department of Education officials say it was just after lunch at 1:15pm, a student at Simon Sanchez High School was injured after punching windows and a glass

  • Husband's plea deal may allow dismissal of wife's charges

    It looks like one husband will take the fall for his wife. Hector Devera is expected to enter a plea deal with the government, part of his deal allowing his wife, Monica, to be cleared of the charges against her. The couple appeared in court on Monday morMore >>
  • Calvo says tax increase, cost-cutting drove $10M refund payout

    The checks are in the mail. The Governor's Office confirms that $10 million in tax refund checks were sent out Monday. In a news release, Adelup says the federal tax cuts made it difficult, but they were still able to prioritize tax refunds. Governor EddiMore >>
