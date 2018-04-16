Another accuser says Father Louis Brouillard molested him repeatedly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Video circulated on social media shows a trail of blood at the home of the Sharks in Yigo. Guam Department of Education officials say it was just after lunch at 1:15pm, a student at Simon Sanchez High School was injured after punching windows and a glassMore >>
Video circulated on social media shows a trail of blood at the home of the Sharks in Yigo. Guam Department of Education officials say it was just after lunch at 1:15pm, a student at Simon Sanchez High School was injured after punching windows and a glassMore >>