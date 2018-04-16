Another accuser says Father Louis Brouillard molested him repeatedly

Father Louis Brouillard named again - this time, his alleged victim a 59-year-old Washington man and former Boy Scout only identified as John Doe to protect his privacy.

The civil complaint was filed in the Superior Court of Guam late last week by attorney Kevin Fowler.

John Doe alleges the former Guam priest sexually abused him on a number of occasions, including on camping trips where Broulliard would come into his tent and rub up against him.

Similar to other complaints, John Doe alleges the priest forced the boys to swim naked and touched his genitals in the water.

He also reportedly witnessed Brouillard performing oral sex on another child.

Brouillard, who is 97-year-old, represents a majority of the 160-clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed to date.