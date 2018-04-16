Conviction upheld in Adam Hill case

The Supreme Court admits the error but upheld the conviction of a man charged with digitally penetrating a teen.

Adam Jim Hill was convicted of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct after a 14 year old claimed she was inappropriately touched back in 2014.

He appealed the conviction arguing the victim's birthdate was provided as a fact during jury instructions, instead of being left for the jury to find that element beyond a reasonable doubt.

Though the high court agreed the trial courts instructions was an error, justices ruled that it did not affect Hill's substantial rights. The court further states it was a plain error analysis.

The conviction has been ruled valid.