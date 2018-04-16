Should Jeff Limo's lawyer be removed from his case?

Prosecution wants his attorney disqualified...again. Former DOC Lt. Jeff Limo back in court today where prosecution argued his retained counsel, the Cabot Mantanona firm, should be removed from the case because they were previously appointed to co-defendant, Shawn Paul Johnson.

According to defense attorney Jon Ramos, no conflict exists. He advised the court their time with Johnson was limited to one hearing which was continued. Even then, Ramos assured the court their firm never received any confidential or privileged information that would warrant disqualification as Limo's counsel.

Attorney Curtis Vandeveld previously represented Limo. He was disqualified from the case for a similar reason.

The court has taken the matter under advisement.

Limo and several other DOC guards and prisoners were charged last year in a scheme to smuggle prison contraband.

A hearing for all defendants is set for May 23rd.