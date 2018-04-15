$10M in tax refunds to be mailed out on Monday

The Governor’s office has announced that the Department of Revenue & Taxation and Department of Administration processed tax refund checks totaling $10 million last week and prepped them to be mailed out on Monday. “These checks are going to more than 2,700 families around the island. Federal tax cuts made it difficult but we prioritized tax refunds,” Governor Eddie Calvo stated. “With the passage of Public Law 34-87 - which provided for an increase in revenues and holds this government to $30 million in cuts for operational costs - we are able to pay more refunds as we move forward.” This week’s refunds are for most of those taxpayers who filed up to January 29th.