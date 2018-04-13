Adelup still playing waiting game

Weeks after the financial bailout bill passed and went into effect, the administration and some cabinet members remain on a 32-hour workweek. Adelup is still playing the waiting game to find out what kind of money they'll be getting to cover the multimillion-dollar shortfall.

The voluntary pay cuts started about a month back in mid-March, as spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl said, "it's the governor, lieutenant governor and all their senior staff and there are some cabinet members who also volunteered.

Officials saying for those getting salary their numbers were calculated into an hourly wage, and prorated to reflect the 32-hour workweek. The administration making the decision during the back and forth with senators to settle on legislation that would bring in revenue to cover the anticipated loss from the Trump Tax reforms.

Ngirairikl said, "We have a new law that just passed and went into effect in April. We are not going to see though the adjusted BPT revenues come in until sometime in May 20 I think the target we all have in mind."

So what's the savings been from this specific cutback, so far? Just a little more than $20,000. "We are seeing those and waiting just in case because with this whole $67 million shortfall," she said. "One of the things are not certain about is exactly how much is going to come in. If that does not pan out we want to make sure we have a plan so part of this is having that money set aside just in case we have to make more extreme measures as far as cost-cutting."

It could be as late as early May of this year before the administration decides whether or not they can afford to go back to the normal work days. "It really depends on the cash flow situation," she simply stated.

Despite the cut in pay, Adelup says the work load is one thing that hasn't change. "We continue to do the job the governor hired us for and the governor continues to do the job he was elected to do and sometimes that does require working a 40-hour workweek even though but that's the way some of these things go," she said.