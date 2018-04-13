Santa Barbara Catholic School combines Chamorro Month/Earth Month

Students, families, and faculty of the Santa Barbara Catholic School had their combined Chamorro and Earth Month celebrations at the school's grounds today. Grades K4 through 8th were able to partake in numerous Chamorro activities and demonstrations, including a hut building competition and a potluck meal.

SBCS teachers Jenice Cabe was a coordinator of the event, saying, "Everybody's having fun. The parents, the children, and even relatives and volunteers that came out. We're all just having a great time." And after the morning's Chamorro festivities, students sat in on environmental presentations and participated in a school clean up.

Fellow coordinator Cindy Manibusan explained, "Where It goes back to preservation, preservation of our island and we are also educating our kids."

SBCS credits the success of their event to the Chamorro Day Committee and the parents.