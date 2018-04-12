Sailor says he was never given a chance to address the court dur - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Sailor says he was never given a chance to address the court during sentencing

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 4:01 PM

Taking his case to the high court, convicted sailor Quinton Bezon argues the trial court committed a clear and obvious plain error when it failed to give him a chance to address the court during his sentencing hearing, which he was prepared to do so.

Bezon was ultimately sentenced to four years in jail for criminal sexual conduct charges.

Arguments are scheduled for June 12.

