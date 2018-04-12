Fourth woman should not have taken stand, argues Ehlert

The court shouldn't have allowed a fourth woman to take the stand in the trial against former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert. This is just one of the arguments in his brief filed in the Supreme Court of Guam. As reported, three females alleged they were sexually assaulted by Ehlert at his Halloween house party.

Jurors, however, heard from a fourth woman who alleges she too was forced into sexual acts at a similar house party years prior. Ehlert also argues the court could've gave better instructions to jurors upon hearing this witness' testimony.

Arguments are scheduled for May 17.

Ehlert, who was convicted for two of the three alleged victims, was sentenced to 1.5 years in jail.

The court has allowed him to remain on house arrest, pending his appeal.