Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the Baik Acupuncture Clinic located in the KJG Building in Tamuning. The incident was caught on camera helping investigators to identify the suspect.

While authorities were conducting a follow-up at the suspect's home in Dededo, detectives were able to locate the possible suspect vehicle that was used during the alleged incident.

The suspect was located at his home and taken into custody when confessed to the robbery.