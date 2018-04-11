Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Helen Addie

Helen Addie has been at Okkodo High School for seven years. "I teach science and math, but I've been teaching science because they didn't need a math teacher, and I teach physics, physics honors pre engineering and genetics," she explained.

"From the very start of her class and had her class it's like no other teaching I've seen before in all my school she definitely stands out she's extraordinary the way she teachers and approaches you I have never seen a teacher great, as her I've told her that's she my favorite teacher in my whole entire life," she said.

She says she decided to become a teacher, "I go back to high school I went to public school , I had high school teachers who were very inspirational and I thought if I ever teach I want to be like them and I can't say that I succeeded but I still remember things that they taught me and techniques that I use in class."

When asked what she loves most about being a teacher, she said, "I love the challenge the challenge of getting the student to actually go from not knowing something to that light bulb going off and saying I get it I get it 113 I had one student dancing around the room because he actually got it - it was fantastic."

Her students think incredibly highly of her, as she said, "I hope what they would say is that I don't do things the same way I'm not the traditional teacher. You can see in my classroom and sometimes I'll wake up at midnight and say I'm going to do this and we'll try it I have my lessons plans and leave it open enough. I think these kids will say I'm inventive, creative and also I like to talk."

Her students said, "I believe that Mrs. Addie is not the typical type of teachers that you have in school - she not only is she an educational teacher, but she's also helped me when I've had problems outside of the classroom sometime I come in here for lunch and have a problem I can ask her for help also when I'm struggling emotionally with other concepts or interactions outside of school I would go to her for assistance I've been in GDOE program since kinder and unlike all the other teachers I've had she's one teacher she stands out amongst everyone else."

They said happily, "You're our hero Ms Addie...whoo!"