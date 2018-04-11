Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Helen Addie - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Helen Addie

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 11:15 AM Updated:

Helen Addie has been at Okkodo High School for seven years. "I teach science and math, but I've been teaching science because they didn't need a math teacher, and I teach physics, physics honors pre engineering and genetics," she explained.

"From the very start of her class and had her class it's like no other teaching I've seen before in all my school she definitely stands out she's extraordinary the way she teachers and approaches you I have never seen a teacher great, as her I've told her that's she my favorite teacher in my whole entire life," she said.

She says she decided to become a teacher, "I go back to high school I went to public school , I had high school teachers who were very inspirational and I thought if I ever teach I want to be like them and I can't say that I succeeded but I still remember things that they taught me and techniques that I use in class."

When asked what she loves most about being a teacher, she said, "I love the challenge the challenge of getting the student to actually go from not knowing something to that light bulb going off and saying I get it I get it 113 I had one student dancing around the room because he actually got it - it was fantastic."

Her students think incredibly highly of her, as she said, "I hope what they would say is that I don't do things the same way I'm not the traditional teacher. You can see in my classroom and sometimes I'll wake up at midnight and say I'm going to do this and we'll try it I have my lessons plans and leave it open enough. I think these kids will say I'm inventive, creative and also I like to talk."

Her students said, "I believe that Mrs. Addie is not the typical type of teachers that you have in school - she not only is she an educational teacher, but she's also helped me when I've had problems outside of the classroom sometime I come in here for lunch and have a problem I can ask her for help also when I'm struggling emotionally with other concepts or interactions outside of school I would go to her for assistance I've been in GDOE program since kinder and unlike all the other teachers I've had she's one teacher she stands out amongst everyone else."

They said happily, "You're our hero Ms Addie...whoo!"

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>
    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>

  • Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>
    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>

  • Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly