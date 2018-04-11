A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:25 PM Updated:

Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years."

This was enough reason for the court to remove him from the case and assign new counsel, attorney Phil Torres, to represent Andrew Rios, Jr.

Also in court, but unable to answer to the charges today, Vimson Menisio.

Both men will return next week to plead to their alleged roles in the killing of prison detainee, Manson Isar.

Court documents state the murder was a revenge attack on Isar, who was in jail for allegedly raping a teen with Down Syndrome.

Also charged are defendants Marvin Rechim, A-Last Simiron, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Jimmy Hadley.

All nine defendants will return to court on April 16.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>

  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>

  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly