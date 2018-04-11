A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years."

This was enough reason for the court to remove him from the case and assign new counsel, attorney Phil Torres, to represent Andrew Rios, Jr.

Also in court, but unable to answer to the charges today, Vimson Menisio.

Both men will return next week to plead to their alleged roles in the killing of prison detainee, Manson Isar.

Court documents state the murder was a revenge attack on Isar, who was in jail for allegedly raping a teen with Down Syndrome.

Also charged are defendants Marvin Rechim, A-Last Simiron, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Jimmy Hadley.

All nine defendants will return to court on April 16.