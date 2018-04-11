DOCOMO Pacific CEO Kriegel leaving for new role within company - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOCOMO Pacific CEO Kriegel leaving for new role within company

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:16 PM Updated:

DOCOMO Pacific announces that President and CEO Jonathan Kriegel has been promoted to a new position in the company and will leave his current job in July.

Roderick Boss, an industry veteran who has worked at Air Touch, AT&T and Japan Telecom America, was named to succeed him.

In a news release, Docomo cited some of the key accomplishments under Kriegel's leadership:  expansion of the mobile network, introduction of triple-digit digital online speeds, construction of an undersea cable to the CNMI, and relocation of the company Headquarters to the iconic Ben Franklin Building.

Kriegel joined the company in 2014. The details about his new role with Docomo were not announced.

