DOE in need of retired Marine as JROTC instructor

Gloomy finances aren't stopping the Department of Education from hiring, as the agency is looking for a Computer Operator, Secretary, Educational Interpreter, a JROTC instructor, and Certified Teachers for next school year.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez says hiring freezes put in place to save money in central offices and across DOE remain, adding that these new positions are federally funded, adding, "These are positions that have been on hold for a while if we don't use the funding we lose the funding I've gone case by case these are a few positions that have been vacant and forced officers to deal with additional burden, I'm releasing a few of them so we can establish a list of candidates and then at the right time if that's successful we'll interview them and make sure those federal funds are used."

Fernandez adds it's been a challenge to find a new Junior ROTC Marine Corps instructor for Okkodo High School. The law requires them to have two retired Marines or the program will be cut.