Teen comes forward, accuses 57-year-old of nearly a decade of abuse

A case of alleged sexual abuse went on for nearly a decade. And now, a 57-year-old is under arrest.

Johnny Lujan Aguon is charged with first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first degree criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure and harassment.

The 14-year-old victim alleged that the suspect started to inappropriately touch her when she was only five or six years old. The alleged abuse continued from kindergarten through middle school where the suspect is accused of rubbing her genital area, and in another instance, forcing her to have sex. The latest incident happened over Easter Break when the victim woke up to the man allegedly touching her legs. The teen's mother confronted the suspect, but he told her if she reported him to police that he would kick them out of the house.

The child then reported it to staff at her school.

Court documents add the suspect had been investigated for a similar case after being accused of raping another child between 1993 and 2007. Then, he was accused of threatening the victim saying that he would kill them and then himself if they reported it to police. However, he wasn't charged for that case.

Additionally, the suspect denied the recent allegations saying the victim's mother was only trying to get even with him.