Two in jail after tip about drugs in Sinajana home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two in jail after tip about drugs in Sinajana home

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 3:27 PM Updated:

A large amount of drugs and a tip to police lands two men in prison. 33-year-old Tristan San Nicolas Duenas and 33-year-old Matthew Paul Borja Duenas are charged with illegal possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance, drug possession with the intent to distribute, and for having the drugs in a school zone.

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task Force, DEA agents, and SWAT raided a Sinajana home on Calle Angel Flores street on Tuesday after being tipped off about illegal drug activity happening there. Inside the home, authorities found more than 50 grams of cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, and two M1 .30-caliber rifles.

Tristan was additionally charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, while Matthew also faces charges of child abuse.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>

  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>

  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly