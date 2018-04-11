Two in jail after tip about drugs in Sinajana home

A large amount of drugs and a tip to police lands two men in prison. 33-year-old Tristan San Nicolas Duenas and 33-year-old Matthew Paul Borja Duenas are charged with illegal possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance, drug possession with the intent to distribute, and for having the drugs in a school zone.

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task Force, DEA agents, and SWAT raided a Sinajana home on Calle Angel Flores street on Tuesday after being tipped off about illegal drug activity happening there. Inside the home, authorities found more than 50 grams of cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, and two M1 .30-caliber rifles.

Tristan was additionally charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, while Matthew also faces charges of child abuse.