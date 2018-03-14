Special Olympics Guam Track & Field this Saturday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Special Olympics Guam Track & Field this Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Special  Olympics Guam 42nd Annual Track and Field event is this Saturday at Okkodo High School. The gate will be opened to the public at 5:30 am. Events lined up for the athletes include running and standing long jump, softball throw, shot put, 50 & 100 meter walk/run event. 10 & 25 meter assisted walk, 10/25/50 meter wheel chair race, wheel chair slalom. Opening ceremonies is set for 8:00 am

Carole Piercey with Special Olympics Guam said, "We'd like athlete to be at the field by 6:30 am in the morning. The parents will be able to drop their athlete at the field and get them to their canopy. We line up for the parade of athletes at 7:30 am so we'll make sure everybody's there and has their credentials and their bibs and everything on time."

The field events will get the morning started following the traditional law enforcement torch run. The run starts at Big Navy and ends at the Okkodo campus with the athletes making a final lap around the track before lighting the cauldron.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Senators pass Bill 248, Calvo commits to $30M in cuts

    Senators pass Bill 248, Calvo commits to $30M in cuts

    The vote is finally in on a bill to address the government's financial crisis. Speaker BJ Cruz declared the final tally, announcing, "Bill 248-34 LS received 8 ayes, 7 nays, Bill 248-34 is duly passed by the body."

    More >>

    The vote is finally in on a bill to address the government's financial crisis. Speaker BJ Cruz declared the final tally, announcing, "Bill 248-34 LS received 8 ayes, 7 nays, Bill 248-34 is duly passed by the body."

    More >>

  • Lieutenant governor candidates participate in forum at Sanchez

    Lieutenant governor candidates participate in forum at Sanchez

    Decision 2018 is upon us. Guam's youngest voters took a keen interest in who will be lieutenant governor. At Simon Sanchez High School, questions were asked to lieutenant governor hopefuls Alicia Limtiaco, Josh Tenorio, and Fred Bordallo. The main question on the table - after 10 years of empty promises, will they finally rebuild Simon Sanchez? Limtiaco said, "We need to make sure we have a dedicated the dedicated funding source that has been identified in the bill to ensure the...More >>
    Decision 2018 is upon us. Guam's youngest voters took a keen interest in who will be lieutenant governor. At Simon Sanchez High School, questions were asked to lieutenant governor hopefuls Alicia Limtiaco, Josh Tenorio, and Fred Bordallo. The main question on the table - after 10 years of empty promises, will they finally rebuild Simon Sanchez? Limtiaco said, "We need to make sure we have a dedicated the dedicated funding source that has been identified in the bill to ensure the...More >>

  • South African package causes evacuation of SPPC office

    South African package causes evacuation of SPPC office

    A package from South Africa prompted an evacuation of the second floor of the Eva Building in Upper Tumon earlier today. The item, which was a suspicious envelope, was delivered to the SPPC Corporate Office. Along with the Guam Fire Department and Hazmat, KUAM observed FBI officials also on scene. No additional information was available as of news time.More >>
    A package from South Africa prompted an evacuation of the second floor of the Eva Building in Upper Tumon earlier today. The item, which was a suspicious envelope, was delivered to the SPPC Corporate Office. Along with the Guam Fire Department and Hazmat, KUAM observed FBI officials also on scene. No additional information was available as of news time.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly