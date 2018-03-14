Special Olympics Guam Track & Field this Saturday

Special Olympics Guam 42nd Annual Track and Field event is this Saturday at Okkodo High School. The gate will be opened to the public at 5:30 am. Events lined up for the athletes include running and standing long jump, softball throw, shot put, 50 & 100 meter walk/run event. 10 & 25 meter assisted walk, 10/25/50 meter wheel chair race, wheel chair slalom. Opening ceremonies is set for 8:00 am

Carole Piercey with Special Olympics Guam said, "We'd like athlete to be at the field by 6:30 am in the morning. The parents will be able to drop their athlete at the field and get them to their canopy. We line up for the parade of athletes at 7:30 am so we'll make sure everybody's there and has their credentials and their bibs and everything on time."

The field events will get the morning started following the traditional law enforcement torch run. The run starts at Big Navy and ends at the Okkodo campus with the athletes making a final lap around the track before lighting the cauldron.