Come out for the Kick the Fat 5K - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Come out for the Kick the Fat 5K

The 22nd Annual Payless Kick the Fat 5k takes place at the Chamorro Village next Saturday March 24th. Show time is at 5:00 am with go time set for 6:00 am. There will be tons of raffle prizes, Round trip ticket giveaway, $1,000 Cash, $500 to the school with the largest participation and reusable ditty bags.

First 3,500 finishers get a Run Guam Shirt and the first 100 male and female finishers get a Run Guam hat.

Joy Calvo, Race Coordinator, told KUAM Sports, "Just a reminder today is the last day to register for chip timing. You can do that www.paylessfoundation.com and you have to do that before 12 midnight tonight or you can go into our stores and our use coupon codes. And we little have kiosk at the front so you can ask our service reps for assistance to help you with that, as well.

"If you don't catch that today you can actually come to our mandatory packet pickup and that is this Saturday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and that is at the Citi Bank in East Hagatna, the former Citi Bank it's now Trans Pacific Brokers now."

