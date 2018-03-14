Dededo water outage

Investigators are tipped off about a package with drugs on its way from Los Angeles to Guam. The package containing more than 700 gross grams of marijuana. Authorities tracking it to the owner and eventually uncovering an apparent grow house in Tumon. Sun Koo Chu is charged with importing the drugs, as well as, conspiracy to import and conspiracy with intent to deliver the drugs. Rick Ho Chu is charged with possession and manufacturing the drugs and possession with intent to deliver. ...

More >>