Dededo water outage

Emergency water outage today, Wednesday March 14, 2017 starting immediately until 10:00 pm.

Crews making repairs on main line.

Village: Dededo

Areas affected: From Salisbury, Santa Monica, San Antonio street and surrounding areas.

For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority

    Department of Education Spokesperson Isa Baza confirms an investigation has been launched following social media posts of Wettengel Elemetnary School students being rushed to the hospital. According to these posts, students were standing in the sun and denied water and bathroom breaks. No other information was available as of newstime.
    He claims the Taotaomona put the bruises on his girlfriend. Now, both have been placed under arrest. Along with assault, strangulation, and family violence, David Anthony Juanico is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, interfering with a family violence report, felonious restraint, and bribery. The initial call to police was for a woman being assaulted in a car in Agat. Authorities had no luck finding the victim until a couple of hours later when police ha...
    The Department of Interior authorized $900,000 to fund the Close-Up Insular Area Program that allows Guam students and students from other U.S. territories to travel to Washington D.C. and participate in youth summits. For the last 30 years, the Close Up Foundation has been serving students and teacher through the island areas. The students will have an opportunity to learn about civics and visit their elected officials in Washington D.C.
