Weires Lotaro, 38, accused of multiple rapes of teen girls

He's accused of raping two teen girls.

Court documents state the victims, 14 and 15 years old, reported the incidents to the Dededo precinct earlier this week.

Through a translator, they reported being raped by 38-year-old Weires Lotaro multiple times over the past year.

The younger victim saying the sexual assaults started when Lotaro would ask for a massage.

Iotaro was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.