GACS students will likely finish the school year

It has been a week of uncertainty after Guahan Academy Charter School received a notice of eviction. But today saw some relief, as landowner representative of Nan Chul Shin Trust, Dongman Chang, confirms they've finally negotiated. And it looks like middle and high school students at GACS will be able to finish the school year at their Tiyan campus, after all.

In the timeline of events after a notice of eviction was received by Guahan Academy Charter School last week Wednesday, the Council, Parents, and members of GACs Board scrambled to find at least a temporary fix until today, the day after they were supposed to be evicted, when an agreement was reached.

Chairwoman of the Council Amanda Blas said, "This morning at our 10am work session, the land owner representative did present a copy of the agreement it'll be signed by 5pm today according to landowner and Ms. [Fe] Ovalles, chairwoman, that agreement states that the former contract would no longer apply and they will not be evicted, they will be able to stay until June 30, and I believe GACs last day of school is June 15."

Part of the agreement includes a $45,000 payment of the $245,000 owed. This, officials say is enough to secure the campus for students at least until the end of this school year. But after June 30, they'll have no choice but to be on the look-out for a new place to call their school home.

"Well," added Blas, "the middle and high school are currently housed at that campus, so that would mean GACS would have to look for another location currently as per the law the Charter School Council does have to revisit we'll be doing that in the next couple of weeks or so."

Blas saying the Council will push for more transparency with GACS, and stress the importance of keeping parents and all stakeholders informed. "We will continue open communication and push that transparency. We have requested several documents and GACS is working with us to get those documents to us," she said. "We were informed that Parents will be informed by a letter through their children, and it will also be on their Facebook and website. The council has emphasized the importance of communicating with parents and making sure answers get to parents."

In fact, GACS confirms a meeting for parents will be held Friday at 4pm in the GACs elementary cafeteria.