Lions' Jamal Agnew named All Pro, Pro Bowl Alternate

The Detroit Lions’ Jamal Agnew was namedtto the Associated Press’ All Pro first team as a punt returner.

The 5th round draft pick out of The University of San Diego is currently leading the NFL with a 15.4 yard punt return average.

Agnew is also the first-alternate to NFL Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams.

Agnew was only the only return specialist to score multiple touchdowns this season, and despite leading the league in punt-return average, Agnew was not selected as a starter in the NFL Pro Bowl - a “snub” according to several Detroit-area sports publications.

However, Agnew was named first-team All Pro on 40 of 50 ballots cast by AP sportswriters.

Agnew played high school and college football in San Diego.

His mother is Arlene Bermudes Quidachay Jones, formerly of Tamuning and he is the grandson of Joseph Chaco Quidachay of Yigo and Rosario Bermudes Diore of Chalan Kanoa, Saipan.

Agnew played college ball at USD, where he became the 2nd player to be drafted into the NFL when he was selected 165th overall by the Lions.

One of the highlights of Agnew’s season - returning a punt 88-yards for a TD against the New York Giants.

Agnew signed a 4-year contract with the Lions worth a reported $2.65 million.