Lions' Jamal Agnew named All Pro, Pro Bowl Alternate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lions' Jamal Agnew named All Pro, Pro Bowl Alternate

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Detroit Lions Courtesy: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ Jamal Agnew was namedtto the Associated Press’ All Pro first team as a punt returner.

The 5th round draft pick out of The University of San Diego is currently leading the NFL with a 15.4 yard punt return average. 

Agnew is also the first-alternate to NFL Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams.

Agnew was only the only return specialist to score multiple touchdowns this season, and despite leading the league in punt-return average, Agnew was not selected as a starter in the NFL Pro Bowl - a “snub” according to several Detroit-area sports publications.

However, Agnew was named first-team All Pro on 40 of 50 ballots cast by AP sportswriters.

Agnew played high school and college football in San Diego. 

His mother is Arlene Bermudes Quidachay Jones, formerly of Tamuning and he is the grandson of Joseph Chaco Quidachay of Yigo and Rosario Bermudes Diore of Chalan Kanoa, Saipan. 

Agnew played college ball at USD, where he became the 2nd player to be drafted into the NFL when he was selected 165th overall by the Lions.

One of the highlights of Agnew’s season - returning a punt 88-yards for a TD against the New York Giants.

Agnew signed a 4-year contract with the Lions worth a reported $2.65 million.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Lions' Jamal Agnew named All Pro, Pro Bowl Alternate

    Lions' Jamal Agnew named All Pro, Pro Bowl Alternate

    Courtesy: Detroit LionsCourtesy: Detroit Lions
    The Detroit Lions’ Jamal Agnew was namedtto the Associated Press’ All Pro first team as a punt returner. The 5th round draft pick out of The University of San Diego is currently leading the NFL with a 15.4 yard punt return average.  Agnew is also the first-alternate to NFL Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams. Agnew was only the only return specialist to score multiple touchdowns this season, and despite leading the league in punt-return ave...More >>
    The Detroit Lions’ Jamal Agnew was namedtto the Associated Press’ All Pro first team as a punt returner. The 5th round draft pick out of The University of San Diego is currently leading the NFL with a 15.4 yard punt return average.  Agnew is also the first-alternate to NFL Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams. Agnew was only the only return specialist to score multiple touchdowns this season, and despite leading the league in punt-return ave...More >>

  • Hearing in federal court for church sex abuse cases

    Hearing in federal court for church sex abuse cases

    At odds for months, but will parties finally reach an agreement? That's what's up for discussion in a joint hearing at the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. It will be the first time parties for all 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits will convene together. As we reported, attorney David Lujan who represents majority of the plaintiffs has filed in the federal court. Attorneys for the remaining plaintiffs, meanwhile, have filed in the local courts. Though majority of the partie...More >>
    At odds for months, but will parties finally reach an agreement? That's what's up for discussion in a joint hearing at the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. It will be the first time parties for all 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits will convene together. As we reported, attorney David Lujan who represents majority of the plaintiffs has filed in the federal court. Attorneys for the remaining plaintiffs, meanwhile, have filed in the local courts. Though majority of the partie...More >>

  • Pit bull that defended woman in distress will be reunited with owner

    Pit bull that defended woman in distress will be reunited with owner

    It's a happy ending for one dog owner and his best friend. Benjie, a pit bull, will be reunited with his family after being on bite hold at GAIN for the past few weeks. If you recall, KUAM brought you an exclusive on the story, as Benjie's owner was rushed to the hospital for bites to both his thighs. According to territorial veterinarian, Dr. Tom Poole, members of the dog's human family appeared to be arguing and had some physical contact, which prompted Benjie's animal instincts. ...More >>
    It's a happy ending for one dog owner and his best friend. Benjie, a pit bull, will be reunited with his family after being on bite hold at GAIN for the past few weeks. If you recall, KUAM brought you an exclusive on the story, as Benjie's owner was rushed to the hospital for bites to both his thighs. According to territorial veterinarian, Dr. Tom Poole, members of the dog's human family appeared to be arguing and had some physical contact, which prompted Benjie's animal instincts. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly