United treats special needs kids to magical trip to North Pole

For the fourth year in a row here on Guam, in the spirit of giving, United Airlines hosts a very special flight powered by Christmas magic for some deserving children and their families.

This year, 30 boys and girls from the Department of Special Education's Rays of Hope Program nabbed tickets to the hottest destination this time of year: the North Pole.

It was a magical trip from Guam to where Santa lives. Children from Rays of Hope checked-in and buckled their seatbelts for their United Fantasy Flight. Pierre Frenay, Chief Pilot at United, Captain of Santa 1 landed in record time, saying, "This is such a great opportunity to hang out with kids that many of them for the first time have never flown on an airplane."

Although she admits to being a little scared, first-time flyer Janalee was happy to earn her wings. "It was so cool, I like the part where we flew then we went boom, boom, boom!" she said enthusiastically.

Passengers were met with snow and activities, like building ornaments, face painting and cookie decorating. Shaedin enjoyed his time at Santa's Workshop, saying, "I got to build an ornament and I got my arm painted."

His favorite memory was meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, and after checking the naughty/nice list, wishing for his Christmas gift. "I want a miracle," he shared. "I've always wanted a miracle to happen to my family. Like, a good one."

When they landed back on Guam, presents were waiting on the baggage carousel, as pilots and United wished every student a very Merry Christmas. "What a great opportunity to share this experience - it's the best part of the year," said crewmembers.