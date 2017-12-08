Man pleads not guilty to sending nudes to minor

A man accused of sending nudes to an individual he believed to be a minor pleaded not guilty in federal court today.

Wilfredo Lee Lopez was indicted earlier this month for attempted enticement of a minor and transfer of obscenity to a minor.

From October to November 2017, Lopez allegedly sent two images and a video of an adult male exposing his privates to a girl he thought was 13-years-old.

Court documents don't disclose further information.

Trial is February 12, 2018.