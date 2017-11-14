Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning.

According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver.

A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the car.

He has been identified as 58-year-old George Gonzales.